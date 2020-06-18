Police investigate shots fired in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating after shots were fired overnight.

At about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the 900 block of North Pine Street.

Several bullets struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, but no injuries were reported.

Police believe it was a targeted incident that is now under investigation.

All the people involved ran away before police got there.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at (608) 837-7336.