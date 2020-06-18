Plenty of rain chances ahead

Get the umbrellas handy as we have a 7-day forecast with some form of rain chance (varying from isolated to widespread) nearly every day. We are still on the warm side of a cold front positioned from Minnesota to western Iowa. It may generate a few showers or thunderstorms in our area, mainly late Thursday night after midnight. The front will be sitting right on top of the News 9 area Friday, so we should have quite a bit of cloud cover. In addition scattered showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain amounts through Friday evening are projected to be about .25 to .50 inch on average in the area. Temperatures will fall to the low 60s Thursday night then rebound into the upper 70s Friday, so a bit cooler. South winds around 5 mph Thursday night will become westerly at 4-10 mph Friday.

A wave of low pressure will ride northeast along that stalled out from from Iowa into Wisconsin Saturday. This should produce somewhat more widespread showers, and a few thunderstorms. We could pick up another .50 inch or so of rain Saturday into Saturday night, with localized higher totals. It will be cooler as well with highs around 73, maybe lower if there aren't many breaks in the rain.

Overall Sunday should be drier for the dads out there! There still might be some isolated brief showers but some breaks of sunshine are also possible. Temperatures look nice, from the 50s in the morning to the mid or upper 70s in the afternoon. Definitely spend some time outside and enjoy that!

A stronger disturbance should sweep across Wisconsin Monday, causing a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially from late morning into the afternoon. Highs could reach the low to mid 70s.

It will be cooler than normal from Tuesday through Thursday next week with a continued feed of air from Canada. Look for highs just in the low 70s. It's possible it might stay in the upper 60s on one or two of those days if the clouds and spotty showers line up just right. Right now the rain chances are highest on Wednesday.

Well, at least our lawns, gardens, and fields should get their fill of moisture over the period.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 18-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1970 - Wind and rain, and hail up to seven inches deep, caused more than five million dollars damage at Oberlin KS. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - It was a hot day in the Upper Great Lakes Region. Nine cities in Michigan and Wisconsin reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 90 degrees at Marquette, MI, marked their third straight day of record heat. Severe thunderstorm in the Northern and Central High Plains Region spawned half a dozen tornadoes in Wyoming and Colorado. Wheatridge, CO, was deluged with 2.5 inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)