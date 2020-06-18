Merrill extends Back in Business & Better give away

Merril, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merill Area Chalmber of Commerce is extending their Back in Business & Better Promotion until June 30.

The promotion is simple: stop at a locally owned business, take a picture of a purchase receipt or something in the store, then email the photo, business name and your name to ken@merrillchamber.org. The chamber will share the photo on Facebook and enter the individual in a give-away.

The Chamber teamed up with local banks as sponsors to offer this interactive give away in hopes that it will help businesses and shoppers "get back in a normal routine."

“All of our businesses are now open and ready for you,” said Debbe Kinsey, Merrill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO in a press release. “Some may have limited hours or curb-side pick-up and are set-up for social distancing, but they are open and ready for you to shop, eat, drink and make purchases.”

The give away includes four $500 grants for local businesses, and twenty $50 Chamber Gift Certificates for those who enter. Participants must be 18 years old to enter.

The drawing for prizes will occur during a Facebook Live at noon on July 2.