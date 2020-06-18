How a Stratford NASCAR driver dealt with no racing, after COVID-19 put season on hold

Back in March, 18-year-old Derek Kraus was just moments away from competing against some of the biggest names in professional racing. Then news came down.

"We were ready to go into the track," said Derek's father Mark Kraus. "They said we were going to go in with no fans, and then all of the sudden it got delayed and we knew right away, 'uh oh something's going on here.' "

NASCAR made the decision to cancel the race and postpone the season due to COVID-19, just adding to the list of events taken away from Derek.

"It was tough, because he had to handle it all," said Mark. "I mean he was a senior in high school, so he missed all that. He missed his graduation, missed the end of his school year, he didn't get to see it like everybody else did. Then you know the racing on top of everything."

However it wasn't all bad. Derek was able to spend more time with his family, get in some relaxation and get some extra prep time in.

"I really enjoyed fishing, so I went fishing a lot," said Derek. "Then I also (did) iRacing just to stay sharp and be ready when we got back out racing."

Derek's use of simulation racing not only kept him sharp, but also helped prepare him for unfamiliar territory upon racing's return.

"Everything is just right on with the simulator," said Derek. "(That) and iRacing do a really good job of doing what they do and just help drivers like me who have never been to a race track perform well."

That training seemed to do the trick as NASCAR gave the green flag for the season to resume and Derek finished 7th in just his second race back, the NC Education Lottery 200 Charlotte.

But things look a little different out at the tracks now as NASCAR has implemented new safety guidelines. However no matter that the changes are, Derek is just glad to be back.

"NASCAR's doing a really good job with what they've been doing with us at the racetrack," said Derek. "(They have us) wearing the masks and then just getting there in a certain amount of time and get all the safety checks that they need to do. So NASCAR's been doing a really good job and once we got back and going racing it's been really good."

Derek returned home to race in the Flip Merwin Memorial race on Thursday, finishing second Super Late Models feature race.

He will return to professional racing June 27th at Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid.