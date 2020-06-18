Have you seen CSO’s riding around Wausau on bikes?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in the Wausau area you may have noticed what looks like police officers riding bikes around the city.

The seasonal "Community Services Officer" positions are hosted by the Wausau Police Department as a non-sworn in position. Wausau PD has around 10 CSO's that take lower priority calls like parking complaints and animal complaints.

“It’s a very great first job for someone trying to get into the law enforcement world," Community Services Officer Hunter Stark said. "A lot of the people that do become CSO’s later on end up going into law enforcement and becoming a police officer. It really is to build those connections around the police department."

CSO's don't make arrests but they do work to enforce city ordinances and make first contact with people in the community to relay information back to the police department if need be.