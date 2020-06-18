Frank Lloyd Wright home goes up for sale in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) - A local home designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright is now up for grabs.

The home, off Highland Park Boulevard, was designed by Wright in 1938 and built in 1941 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current owner spent years restoring, modernizing and preserving the home wherever possible, including leaking roof tile replacements, restaining the mostly-wood exterior and bringing the home into the 21st century.

The asking price is $425,000, and includes framed blueprints and photos tied to Frank Lloyd Wright's involvement.