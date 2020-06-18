Rib Mountain --- (WAOW) Drivers of all ages took to the asphalt, all for Phillip "flip" Merwin, who tragically passed in a snowmobile race in 2003.



While everyone in the pits are having fun, the competitive spirit of the race continues.



M.G. Gajewski has won the past three years in a row, and is back to defend his title. "All the memorial races, and the big races make you want to try a little harder, spend a little more time in the shop -- winning it these past three years is unreal".



Anyone you talk to says Merwin was a friend on this track -- but to some he was family.



Clint Sillars and Flip were inseparable starting at the age of three, so much Sillars gave his first son the middle name flip.



"As soon as I found out I was having a son, I knew he was going to be named after him."



Not long after, flip passed.



A few months later , on flips birthday, Clint's son Carson "flip" Silling was born.



Now he takes this race every year, for both of their birthdays.



"I wasn't going to race this year, this car actually isn't even legal, but i came this year just because of flip .. in memory of him"



The family says they don't race much anymore, but they will never miss June 18th.



From the Super Late Model:

Defending champion M.G Gajewski has given up his throne, Justin Mondeik is taking home the trophy.

The third time’s the charm for @JustinMondeik44 as he wins the #FlipMerwinMemorial at @SPSRaces after having come close the last two years.



The third time's the charm for @JustinMondeik44 as he wins the #FlipMerwinMemorial at @SPSRaces after having come close the last two years.












