Elliott sentenced for stealing from Marathon County Tavern League

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) -- A man found guilty of stealing thousands from the Marathon County Tavern League was sentenced Thursday.

Daniel Elliott, the co-owner of the Kelly Club in Weston, entered guilty pleas for two charges of theft in a business setting, one a misdemeanor and one a felony.

He was then sentenced by a Marathon County judge to four months in the Marathon County Jail with work release privileges for the misdemeanor count. Additionally, he will be asked to complete a Victim Impact Panel and write a letter of apology to all victims including the state and county Tavern Leagues.

If Elliott meets those conditions and goes two years without any additional criminal charges, the felony count will be dismissed.

Elliott funneled as much as $100,000 from the Tavern League to pay his own bills and bills for his establishment. The League voted him off when the irregularities came to light.

When confronted, Elliott offered to pay back some of the funds after he sold his home, then pay back the remainder later.