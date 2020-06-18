Eagle River craft show booths available

Eagle River, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some craft show booths are still open at two different events in Eagle River.

The Paul Bunyan Fest, on August 19, and Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show, on September 6, still have spots open for Northwoods artists to display and sell their crafts. Both events are held in Downtown Eagle River from 10 am - 4 pm.

Eagle River Chamber of Commerce canceled Artarama and a Memorial Day craft show due to COVID-19.

Extra precautions are put in place for the remaining craft shows to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The chamber expects the event to be held "rain or shine" with a turnout of 2,000 or more. Fees will be returned in full if the event does get canceled.

