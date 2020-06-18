Department of Justice announces Civil Rights Reporting Portal

(WAOW) -- U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, who serves for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, joins the Department of Justice in announcing the launch of the Civil Rights Reporting Portal.

The portal is a new online tool to make it easier for the public to report a civil rights violation.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of the Civil Rights Division, in a press release. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us,

which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The portal will consolidate over 30 reporting pathways which eases the burden of reporting on victims of civil rights violations.

The form is accessible for people with disabilities, and available in both English and Spanish. More languages are to be added over the next year.

Civil violations reported in the portal will be referred to the correct agencies for the specific type of complaint. Victims of criminal violations of their civil rights should contact their local FBI office.