DACA Decision: dreamers and your congressmen respond

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Trump administration move to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was unconstitutional.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) said he disagrees with the Supreme Court. Rep. Ron Kind (D) said he supports the decision.

Daniel Gutierrez had a lot to say as well. He's one of about 6,640 DACA recipients living in Wisconsin.

"Today was such a relief and it is a big victory. However, I know my future is still at stake," said Gutierrez.

Since becoming a "dreamer," he said he's learned a lot about what it means to be protected from deportation and authorized to work.

He recalled being 14 or 15 when he applied. "I knew this was going to be beneficial but I didn't know exactly how it would benefit me," he said.

As he's grown, he's seen what happens to his undocumented family members. His uncle was detained by ICE. Gutierrez remembered calling different agencies, trying to find and free him.

Still, the ruling on Thursday was a close one. Justices were split 5-4.

"I disagree with it, I think they handled it incorrectly," said 7th Congressional District Representative Tom Tiffany (R).

He went on to say the decision added to uncertainty and should have been handled outside of the high court. "The body of government is congress, that can resolve this issue," he said. "Whether it is DACA, the border, or all the rest: we should be dealing with this issue to give the people of the united states certainty on what this is all about."

3rd Congressional District Representative Ron Kind disagreed with Rep Tiffany and said the ruling gives various branches of the federal government more time to act. "We have passed dreamer protections out of the house of representatives ten times already," he said. "We are waiting for the senate to take it up and take action."

Senator Tammy Baldwin tweeted on Thursday, supporting the ruling and the Dream Act.

We now need to pass the #DreamAct and protect #Dreamers who have only known America as their home. They must have the opportunity to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship. The Senate should step up and lead by passing the bipartisan #DreamAct. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) June 18, 2020

President Trump spoke on the issue as well. First suggesting the court did not "like" him. Then, saying he would compile a list of conservative justice nominees to use if reelected.