Clark County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Clark Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths.

Both individuals were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. CCHD is not releasing any more information at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the grieving families and community members affected by these two deaths,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer, in a press release. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by COVID-19, past and present.”

To date 56 people in Clark County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Currently, 15 cases are active, with one in the hospital.

Clark County has the highest incidence rate and highest case fatality percentage, as defined by the Wisconsin DHS.

CCHD encourages everyone to practice preventative guidelines, including:

Thoroughly washing hands with soap and water

Covering cough and sneezes

Avoid touching the face

Stay home when sick

Practice social distancing

avoid large gatherings and crowds

Wear a face covering / mask

“In doing so, you’re not only helping to protect yourself, but also your family, friends, and community members,” Mews said

More information and daily updates are available at the CCHD website or Facebook page.