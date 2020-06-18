Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two horse shootings

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investing two seperate incidents where horses were shot early Wednesday morning.

The shootings happened in the Township of Lynn, in southeastern Clark County.

The sheriff's office is looking for any information in the two incidents. They also urge you to check on your horses if you own any to make sure they have not been shot.

Contact the sheriff's office at 715-743-3157 if you have any information or hear gunshots in the Clark County area.