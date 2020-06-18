Central Wisconsin Golf Card Tour: Golden Sands, Cecil

This week's stop on the Central Wisconsin Golf Card Tour brings us to the Golden Sands Golf Course in Cecil, not too far from Shawano.

Built in 1970, the course offers enough to cater to the more casual golfer while still challenging the more experienced ones.

"I think you find out that it's tough, you have to play your shots smart, but its fairly easy to an average golfer. You're going to come out, you're going to have your bad shots and your tougher holes, but you also have your easier holes that benefit that average golfer," said Austin Acker, assistant golf pro.

The course has a number of unique immensities, including their brand new in cart GPS systems.

They're also immensely proud of the fitting services offered there.

"It changes the game. You don't realize what a fitting is until you get through one. The benefit can be five yards, but it can be holding greens. And it can be 20 yards. The difference in shafts these days, the difference in heads, the variations, it's incredible what they're all coming out with. So if you're not getting fit, you're not really getting the best out of your game," Acker said.

