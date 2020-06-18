Area Boy Scouts of America to still run summer camps

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Samoset Council of the Boy Scouts of America will still offer its resident summer camp and several day camps this summer.

The camps will start July 5.

There will be safety protocols in place for campers, such as daily temperature and symptom screening.

The council's Director of Program and Support, Scott Domino, says hand washing will take place before and after activities.

The organization will also be limiting group sizes to 50 and under for most camps.

"When they're at resident camp or overnight camp, we're going to put them into camper groups and those camper groups will never interact with other camper groups, so really redesigning the flow of camp," Domino said.

