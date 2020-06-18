Adams County teenagers start an ice cream business

ADAMS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Erin Pease and Makenna Kniprath held a grand opening for their ice cream parlor Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon "Gimme the Scoop" had multiple customers in line for the tasty desert.

Pease and Kniprath said they started planning for it in February. Kniprath came up with the idea the year before.

The two said they're grateful for the community's support.

"We both really love being entrepreneurs so far and it's really cool to see the support from other small businesses around us," said Pease. "Just lifting us up and teaching us the ropes a little bit on how to run a business."

"I love it," added Kniprath. "We've had a lot of support from our families. Especially, just everyone's support system helped us get to where we are today."

They plan to open the parlor each summer and close around labor day.