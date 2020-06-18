1 dead, 1 hurt in Marathon Co. motorcycle crash

TOWN OF NORRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Norrie, according to a Facebook post from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the motorcycle crash was on State Highway 29, east of County Road Y. It happened just after 6:30 Wednesday night.

The Facebook post said the driver died while it was the passenger who is seriously hurt.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the the crash. It is under investigation.

