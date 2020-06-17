Wausau and Stevens Point Walk to End Epilepsy goes virtual

Wednesday's annual Wausau and Stevens Point Walk to End Epilepsy looked a little different than usual.

"Hi everybody! Welcome to the Walk to End Epilepsy… Virtual edition," Kristin Hubbard Dostal, the Development Director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin said enthusiastically to her phone and computer screen.

Due to COVID-19 participants were unable to meet as a group to walk together, so instead of canceling the event, the foundation decided to make it virtual.

Utilizing Zoom and Facebook live, Hubbard Dostal hosted a panel discussion on the topic of epilepsy that was open to the public to view.

And in the tradition of walking for the cause, the foundation was encouraging participants to send in their own videos of them walking for the cause.

It may have been unconventional setup for an event based on walking, but it still managed to bring people together.

"It's been really meaningful for us," said Hubbard Dostal. "You know, reaching people and still finding a way to do so, given what everyone in this country has had to deal with over the last few months."

"(We're) really increasing our reach and doing all those things that we wanted to do, and what we've prepared and been wanting to do in the future, now we're doing. So it's kinda. It's been good both ways."

The foundation is hosting virtual events June 15 - June 20, culminating in the statewide celebration the final day.

They are encouraging anyone who wants to participate, to do so by sending pictures or videos of them out walking to the groups Facebook page or email address,