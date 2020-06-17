Warm and sunny through tomorrow

Today: Sunny, warm, and a bit breezy

High: 84 Wind: South 10-18

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 59 Wind: SE around 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet.

High: 87 Wind: South 10-18

Sunny skies will continue through tomorrow then it looks like more cloudiness developing for Friday and through the weekend. There could also be some rain at times as the rain moves in.

Warm and sunny Summer weather will continue for today and tomorrow. Temps will be warmer than normal but conditions will not get too humid, so it should still be fairly enjoyable Summer weather. Highs today should reach the low to mid 80s and on Thursday the mid to upper 80s. Winds on both days will be out of the south at 10-18 mph. The breeze will help to make the weather seem less hot.

A weak cold front will drift into our area late Thursday night and this will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This front will linger over the area on Friday and produce a chance of wet weather in the morning. This activity should taper off for the afternoon, but there is a slight chance it could hang on a bit, especially in the eastern part of the area, east of Wausau. With more clouds on Friday, high temps will be a little cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

A weak low pressure system will move in from the southwest on Saturday. This will be more clouds than sun in the sky and produce another chance of showers and storms. The highest chance of wet weather looks to be later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of this rain could stick around through early Sunday, then it looks like drier weather could develop for Sunday afternoon. Highs over the weekend will be comfortable, in the 70s.

An upper level trough could eventually establish itself over the upper Midwest early next week. This could mean continued comfortable temps and spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms each afternoon from Monday through Wednesday. As of now, it looks like highs will stay in the 70s for early next week.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 17-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1882 - A tornado traveled more than 200 miles across the state of Iowa killing 130 persons. The tornado touched down about ninety miles west of Grinnell, and struck the town and college around sunset, killing sixty persons, and causing more than half a million dollars damage. Traveling at nearly 60 mph, the tornado hit Mount Pleasant about 11 PM causing another half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)