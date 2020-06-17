Vice President Pence visiting Pewaukee next Tuesday

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — President Donald Trump has announced Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin next week.

The vice president will be in Pewaukee to kick off his "Faith in America" tour, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Pence will speak at The Ingleside Hotel on Golf Road at 1 p.m. June 23.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can request two tickets online.

The vice president was last in Wisconsin in April to tour a GE Healthcare factory that makes ventilators.