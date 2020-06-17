Vernon County Sheriff’s Office warn of credit card scam

Vernon Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- Vernon County Sheriff's Office is warning of a credit card scam that targeted a local business on Tuesday.

A local car business was contacted by phone and an individual ordered thousands of dollars worth in tires. The caller faxed a copy of a drivers license and credit card, the credit card was entered manually and the transaction went through.

The caller said the tires would be going to Eau Claire, when the shipping company arrived they told the business owners that the tires were going to New York.

The business owner looked into the transaction further. The faxed card may have been altered to look like the callers, when it is someone else's. The driver's license also appears to be fake.

The business owner was told that a card holder has 45 days to dispute the charges if the card is entered manually. Once the card holder realizes that the account is compromised, they dispute the charges and the card company reverses the charges. By this point the product has shipped, leaving the business out of money and product.

The Sheriff's Office is aware of one other similar incident and are urging businesses to make sure transactions by credit card are legitimate, especially if done over the phone or internet. Having the chip card in hand, or a carbon copy of the imprinted card makes it harder to reverse charges.