UPDATE: Burglary call leads to shootout with Deputy, massive house fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told our sister station in Madison that a burglary call to a home on County Highway A in Fort Atkinson led to a shootout with a deputy and a large fire.

After a shootout just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy noticed black smoke coming from the residence -- which led to a massive fire at the home. Officials still haven't said what might have sparked that fire.

The situation is still developing, and officials ask that citizens remain clear of the area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff confirms the the state Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into a fire that destroyed a home Tuesday evening.

There is no danger to the public, said Sheriff Paul Milbrath.

There has been a heavy police presence on the scene all evening, including a S.W.A.T. vehicle.

Multiple viewers have shared images and video of the fire near Ft. Atkinson. The home is located near the area of Klement Road, County Highway A and Hwy. 106 in the town of Sumner, which hugs the northern shore of Lake Koshkonong.

Viewer images from Dustin Lehman show the home completely engulfed.