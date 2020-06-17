Unsettled pattern starting Thursday night

Great early summer weather will continue Wednesday night and Thursday then some changes will roll in. It should be mostly clear Wednesday night with low around 57. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph. Thursday looks sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with rather warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-17 mph. It will be a touch muggier as dew points climb to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will slowly push into the area from the west later Thursday night. It will provide us with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through midday Friday. At this point the rain doesn't look too heavy in our area, probably a trace to .25 inch or so for most of the region. Still that would be helpful in giving your lawns, flowers, gardens, and crops a drink. Otherwise it will stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Friday with highs dropping back to the upper 70s.

Very unsettled weather will stick around for the weekend and even deep into next week. A new disturbance will cross our area about every 24 to 36 hours keeping numerous shower chances in place. Overall the rain totals through the middle of next week could be up around a good inch or so in the region, but it doesn't look like huge amounts at any one time. The severe thunderstorm threat is pretty low as well.

It will be a touch cooler as the jet stream sinks south from Canada delivering air from northern latitudes. Highs should stay in the mid 70s this weekend and hover in the low to mid 70s next week. That is a few degrees below normal. Lows will primarily be in the 50s over the period.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 17-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1882 - A tornado traveled more than 200 miles across the state of Iowa killing 130 persons. The tornado touched down about ninety miles west of Grinnell, and struck the town and college around sunset, killing sixty persons, and causing more than half a million dollars damage. Traveling at nearly 60 mph, the tornado hit Mount Pleasant about 11 PM causing another half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1965 - Holly, CO, was deluged with 11.08 inches of rain to establish a state 24 hour rainfall record. (The Weather Channel)