Tomahawk Police gifted with ‘Thin Blue Line’ wooden flag

TOMAHAWK, Wis (WAOW) - The Tomahawk Police Department took to Facebook to show off their newest decoration: a hand-cut American flag, stained to represent the 'Thin Blue Line.'

Thank You To Larry Conrad for the amazing handmade wooded blue line flag. Your support during these trying times in law enforcement is appreciated. Posted by Tomahawk Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Larry Conrad, a retiree living in Tomahawk, said that he felt police were getting a bad rap.

"One bad apple doesn't spoil the barrel," he said over the phone.

Conrad wanted to show his appreciation for local law enforcement in his home town - and did that by putting together an American Flag, colored and stained to represent police and first responders.

"We've had tons of support from our community, and we're absolutely grateful," said Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins. "You can't police without community support. And I think all the support we've received shows how we treat our community."