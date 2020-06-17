SeniorSendoff: Rosholt girls basketball seniors

Congratulations to the three seniors of the Rosholt girls basketball team.

They are Jenna Trzebiatowski, Kailen Smerchek, and Gabby Kehring.

All three were part of the Rosholt team that went 17-7 this past season.

Jenna was the team's leading scorer, and finished her career with more than 650 points.

She's headed to UW-Eau Claire in the fall to major in chemistry/pre-med.

Kailen was known as the team leader both on and off the floor. She's headed to Iowa State to double major in animal science and ag communications.

And Gabby came back to the team after a year off, and had no trouble finding success. Her minute to turnover ratio was the best on the team.

She's headed to NTC to become a vet tech.

Congrats to all three of you, and best of luck in the fall.