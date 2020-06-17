SeniorSendoff: Lexi Vrieze, SPASH

Congratulations to Lexi Vrieze of SPASH.

Lexi has been a golfer since the age of five, and has enjoyed four years on the SPASH golf team with one of her favorite coaches: her dad.

She's been a part of the National Honor Society, and a parliamentarian in the Student Senate.

She's also taken part in forensics speaking competitions since 7th grade, and also enjoys time in the band playing the flute.

Lexi is quite the dancer as well. She's been dancing with a local dance studio for 16 years.

Her academic prowess earned her the Golden Cup Award, and she's also a class valedictorian.

Lexi is headed to UW-Stout in the fall to earn her degree in interior design.