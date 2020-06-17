Portage Co. resident one of four selected for elk hunt

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- Following a three-month application period, the Wisconsin DNR randomly drew four Wisconsin residents for the opportunity to participate in the 2020 elk hunting season.

Nearly 28,000 Wisconsin residents entered the drawing for the four elk tags. The winners are from the cities of Appleton, Junction City, Marengo and McFarland.

"One of the more enjoyable tasks I have all year is calling the elk tag winners," said Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist, in a press release. "They are always super excited and usually say something like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding!’ This year it just so happened to be one winner’s birthday, and it took a few minutes to convince him that I wasn’t one of his buddies playing a joke on him.”

In May, the Natural Resources Board approved a harvest quota of 10 bulls from the northern elk herd for the 2020 hunt. Of the 10 tags, five are awarded to state hunters, and the Ojibwe tribes receive the other five in accordance with their treaty rights.

The fifth elk hunting license will be awarded through a raffle conducted by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Raffle tickets can be purchased on their website, and the winner will be drawn on July 25 at their state banquet.

"Last year's hunters collected some very nice bulls and great stories of the hunt, so we're looking forward to continued success within the elk program that provides more hunting and elk viewing opportunities in the future," said Wallenfang.

Applications increased by more than 4,000 compared to 2019. For each $10 application fee, $7 is earmarked for elk management, habitat and research in Wisconsin.

The 2020 elk hunting will occur in Wisconsin's northern elk range in parts of Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties.