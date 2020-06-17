Portage Co. leaders release joint statement condemning racism

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- 11 Portage County leaders signed a Joint Declaration on Racism and Marginalized Communities in Central Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The declaration states that those who signed "condemn all forms of racism, hate, bigotry and intimidation."

The county executive hopes the statement will help promote further dialogue and action in order to improve relationships in the community.

"What we need to do is create opportunities to listen to the voices of the marginalized communities so that they can help us better understand all of the things that they're confronting, and then we can support their work and their leadership in these areas," said County Supervisor Chris Holman.

He is encouraging community members and other central Wisconsin communities to also sign the declaration.

To read the full declaration, click here.

On Tuesday, the Portage County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution creating a Diversity Affairs and Inclusiveness Committee.