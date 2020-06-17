Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Stolen cemetery sign

Stevens Point, Wis (WAOW) - Stevens Point police have come up empty handed in their search for a stolen cemetery sign.

"In mid-May crews took down the Union Cemetery entrance sign to move equipment in and thieves stole it," Lt. Dana Williams says.

Investigators say the sign reads "1927 Union Cemetery 1927" and has a cross on top of it.

The 18-foot sign is also heavy.

"It would take several people to carry and a trailer to remove from the area," Lt. Williams says.

A community member has come forward to offer a reward for the return of the sign. This is in addition to a possible Portage County Crime Stoppers reward.

If you have any information on the theft:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.