Mixed reaction from Congressman Tom Tiffany’s proposed bill to pull federal school funding

(WAOW)- Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-Minoqua) is proposing a bill that would pull federal school funding if schools do not open by September 8th for in person classes.

"It's so important to get kids back to school this fall, we saw them lose nearly a semesters worth of learning with many kids home, some of them without many broadband connection. Education really declined here in 2020," Tiffany said.

Most schools across the country stopped in person classes this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if he thinks rushing to open would cause a second wave of the virus Tiffany says: "I think its clear children aren't affected by this and we should work to get them back at school."

Democrat Tricia Zunker is challenging Tiffany again in the fall for the 7th congressional district. She called Tiffany's proposed bill "unacceptable."

"No matter where you stand on the pandemic our children and teachers should not be held hostages," said Zunker.

Zunker said Tiffany should focus on how to make homeschooling better for kids in rural areas.

"Congressman Tiffany should be working on making sure our teachers and kids have the tools they need to learn like expanding broadband access through north central Wisconsin," she said.

Some parents spoke to News 9 saying they have mixed emotions about the proposed bill.

"I would say I was dissatisfied with the schooling my son received, we want more for our kids" said Jesse Koteck of Milladore. "If we based every decision on worst case scenario we wouldn't be leaving our homes."

Tiffany says federal funding is just a small part of the budget for most schools, the majority of their budget comes from state and local funding. He welcomes public input regarding this bill, but right now it is just a proposal and it would have to go through the congressional process.