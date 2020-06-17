Juneteenth Flag to fly over State Capitol Building for the first time in Wisconsin history

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will fly at the State Capitol Friday in celebration of the holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in America on that date in 1865.

Today @LGMandelaBarnes and I announced the Juneteenth Flag will fly over the State Capitol building for the first time in Wisconsin state history.



Read the executive order here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BwerLx2Vxy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2020

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” said Gov. Evers.

Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes said this year has particular significance.

“We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

This will be the first time the Juneteenth flag has flown at the State capitol building in state history.

The Rainbow Pride Flag will be temporarily removed but will fly again on Saturday. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag will continue to fly on the East wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag.