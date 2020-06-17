GARDEN GOODIES: Tundraberry and butternut scones

On this week's segment of Garden Goodies we had a first time recipe! Justin made tundraberry and butternut scones!

They were delicious and Josh, Neena and Liz all highly recommend you try the recipe.

Justin said the key to making good crumbly fluffy scones is keeping the butter and the liquid ingredients cold before mixing them into the dry ingredients.

The butter should be froze and then grated before mixing in with the other dry ingredients. If you add any berries, they should be dried or frozen before mixing into the dough (last step).

Also, you don't want to kneed the dough mixture very much. Just mix it enough so that it starts to stick together. At the point where the ingredients are mixed so that the dough is a little sticky and clumpy, Justin formed it into a ball and then flattened it on the counter to about 1/3 to 1/2 inch thick in the shape of a square and then cut out small triangles to bake.

Dry Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup crushed wild butternuts (or walnuts if you don't have access to butternuts)

1 stick frozen butter (grate it or fork it apart just before adding to the other dry ingredients

Wet Ingredients:

*Keep cold in the fridge before mixing*

1 egg

1/2 cup cream + a little extra if you can't get the dough to stick together.

Other: 1/2 cup frozen or dried tundraberries (or other berry that you like).

Tundraberry and butternut scones recipe: