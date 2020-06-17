Fatal single vehicle crash in Minocqua

Minocqua, Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 16, at approximately 7:44 pm, the Minocqua Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Squirrel Lake road, south of the intersection of S. Bo-Di-Lac Road in Minocqua.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. The female driver sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to the Howard Young Medical Center Emergency Room by ambulance. The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, and specific details of the crash are not being released at this time.