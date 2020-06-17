Dining on the Street to start June 24th

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- Exciting news came out of downtown Wausau Wednesday morning, Dining on the Street will start in downtown Wausau on June 24th.

Every Wednesday from 5 to 9 pm the 300 & 400 block of North Third Street will be closed, and tables will be placed in parking stalls so patrons can enjoy a meal.

Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy a meal outside but officials want you to stay safe.

"We're recommending that you do still wear your face masks and follow any of the restaurants recommendations as far as their safety protocol goes, we will be spacing the tables six feet apart with only six chairs per table which is the WEDC reopening guidelines," said Blake Opal-Wahoske who is the executive director of the Wausau River District.

Blake adds that he hopes this helps the businesses.

"We're excited to bring an event downtown and help our downtown businesses that really that really struggled through the pandemic and come up with new ways to make revenue," Opal-Wahoske said.

Restaurants set to participate as of Wednesday include Mint Cafe, Ciao, Benvenuto's City Grill Restaurant, Jalapeno's Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Polito's Pizza and Townies Grill.

The event will go through August 26.

If the restaurant you want to dine with takes reservations, officials recommend calling ahead to reserve a spot as they anticipate this being a popular event.

The driving lanes will stay open for emergency traffic.