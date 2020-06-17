Annual MAPS fundraiser celebrated with virtual t-shirt sale

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Usually, on Mother's Day weekend, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) holds Paws for Brittany in memory of Brittany Zimmermann. Due to COVID-19, the fun run and dog walk were canceled, but some participated virtually.

“Though we couldn't have the event this year due to COVID-19, we worked with local print and apparel shop Premier Printing to design a one-of-a-kind event t-shirt,” said Karen Rau, MAPS Executive Director, in a news release. "That way, we could all still feel united as we celebrated Brittany's life. Though we were separated this year, we hope that it brings some comfort to the Zimmermann family knowing people throughout the area are still walking in Brittany’s honor.”

The t-shirt sale raised over $1000, which will be used to support day-to-day operations at MAPS. While Paws for Brittany usually raises more than $10,000, Rau is happy something positive was able to take place.

"Every dollar helps and will be put to good use to help local animals," Rau said. "We're so thankful to everyone who bought a t-shirt and donated to the cause in Brittany's memory."

Zimmermann was killed in 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment. The Marshfield native was a UW-Madison student majoring in Medical Microbiology and Immunology living with her fiancee and three cats. After twelve years of investigation David. A Kahl was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide.

“We have chosen MAPS to keep Brittany’s memory alive because animals were such a huge part of her life,” said Jean Zimmermann, Brittany's mom. “She supported many shelters herself, so it made perfect sense for us to continue this.”

MAPS is expected to move into their new facility on Downwind Drive this summer. The community cat room at the shelter is dedicated to Brittany.



“We are encouraging people to support, first and foremost, MAPS, as we need this shelter to help all the animals who are abandoned and need care,” said Jean. “Secondly, to remember a girl who had a passion for animals and was taken from us far too soon.”

For more information on MAPS or to donate click here.