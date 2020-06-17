Alumni start petition to change the name of a Marshfield school

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several alumni of Columbus Catholic Schools have started a petition to change the name of the school.

According to the online petition, the founders don't want their alma mater to be associated with Christopher Columbus, "a man who acted in deeply racist ways and harmed many."

David Eaton, the school's president, said he doesn't feel the name is tied closely to Christopher Columbus at all, but to the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic charitable organization who help fund the construction of the school.

"The Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternal charitable organization has done a lot of good in the world," he said.

However, the petitioners are also asking for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus from the front of the school. As of Thursday, the petition had received 750 out of its 1,000 signature goal.

Eaton said even if the change were to happen, it wouldn't be an easy process.

"You have to consider the difficulties both in terms of our relationship with nearly 70 years of graduates and then the difficulties in trying to totally rebrand," he said.

News 9 reached out to the petition's creators, but didn't hear back.