After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging, Uncle Bens evolving

NEW YORK (AP) --Pepsico is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup.

A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company said it recognized Aunt Jemima's origins are " based on a racial stereotype" and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Quaker did not say what the name would be changed to, and that they will announce the name at a later date.

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times, but the brand could not shake its history of racial stereotypes and connections to slavery

Earlier this spring, Land O'Lakes announced that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter other products since the late 1920s.

The owner of the Uncle Ben's brand of rice says the brand will "evolve" in response to concerns about racial stereotyping. The announcement Wednesday comes just hours after Quaker Oats said it was retiring its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mixes.

Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars, which owns Uncle Ben's, says the company is listening to the voices of consumers, especially in the black community, and recognizes that now is the right time to evolve the brand, including its visual identity.