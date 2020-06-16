YMCA of the Northwoods daycare confirms COVID case

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 15, the YMCA of the Northwoods was notified that a staff member of the child care center has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Once informed of the positive case, the YMCA executed their COVID response protocol and contacted the Oneida County Health Department for guidance.

Out of "an overabundance of caution" they have chosen to close the child care center until Monday, June 29. During this time, staff will be performing a center wide deep cleaning.

According to a news release, the YMCA says there isn't a significant known risk to children or staff in the center, but can't say there is no risk.