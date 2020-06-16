WOW closed in Wausau because of COVID-19

Wausau (WAOW) -- WOW Family Entertainment Center in Wausau is closed of a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by WOW, the person was in the facility over the weekend.

"We practice social distancing with our tables and games as well as sanitize things guests and staff interact with more than what is required by the health dept. We are going above and beyond what the health dept and occupational health recommends to make sure our guests and employees are safe," the Facebook post says.