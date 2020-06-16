Warm & dry for now but rain returns later this week

It's warming up and we will reach the peak of this warmer spell Wednesday and Thursday. It will be very pleasant Tuesday night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper to mid 50s. You can't be that this time of the year. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph. Wednesday should be sunny to partly cloudy with highs mostly in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 10-17 mph.

Thursday again should bring a decent amount of sunshine. Dew points may climb into the lower 60s making it feel a bit muggy. Lows will be around 60 degrees with highs near 87. A cold front will push through the area Thursday evening into Friday morning bringing a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain amounts could be on the order of .20 to .50 inches in the area. Right now we are not expecting severe weather, but we will keep an eye on it. Some partial sunshine is possible later Friday as the front moves away. It will be a bit cooler with highs around 79.

The unsettled weather is going to be the rule from the weekend well into next week as a parade of mostly small weather systems roll through. For Saturday there is a good chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. It could turn into a more widespread rain at night. Lows should be in the 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

Most of the rain should end later Sunday morning with perhaps some peeks of sunshine later in the day. Lows will stay in the 50s with highs in the lower to mid 70s. At least it will be fairly comfortable for Father's Day!

A couple more disturbances could move across Wisconsin early next week causing at least a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Highs are projected to stay a little cool for this time of the year, in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the low 50s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 16-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1944 - A tornado in Sioux City, IA, traveled an odd course. It spun in one place for about twenty minutes, made a U-turn, traveled southeast for about three miles, then traveled south, east, north, and finally east again. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in the Upper Midwest, reaching 104 degrees at Lincoln, NE. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 96 mph at Valley City, ND, and baseball size hail near Red Oak, IA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)