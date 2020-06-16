Summer weather returns for mid-week

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 81 Wind: South around 10

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 58 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 83 Wind: South 10-15

The cooler-than-normal weather is over for a while. More Summer-like temperatures and slowly increasing humidity will be with us for the rest of the work week. Some rain will also develop as we get closer to the weekend.

Today will be a little brighter than yesterday. Some hazy clouds will be with us early in the day, but a good amount of sun should develop and this will boost temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for today. Winds will be southerly around 10 mph. Similar weather will continue for Wednesday and most of Thursday. The will be plenty of sun. The only thing that will chance if the temperature. It will be warmer. Highs on Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s and on Thursday we could have highs in the 85 to 90 range. The weather will be a bit more humid on Thursday as well.

A weak cold front will move in from the west Thursday night and this will produce a 60% chance of showers or storms and some of this activity could linger into Friday morning. The cold front will also cause the temperatures to dip a little. Highs on Friday will only be around 80, under partly or mostly cloudy skies.

Two more weak cold fronts will affect our area over the weekend. One of them could produce some rain or storms later in the day on Saturday and another will produce a 40% chance of showers or isolated storms on Sunday. These fronts will continue to cool the weather down. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and then the mercury will top out in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 16-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Daytime thunderstorms produced severe weather from northern Florida to the Middle Atlantic Coast. The thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes, and there were 138 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 87 mph caused twenty million dollars damage at Columbia SC. Strong thunderstorm winds killed one person at McLeansville NC. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)