SeniorSendoff: Logan and Aubrey Garski, UWSP/Rosholt

Congratulations to siblings Logan and Aubrey Garski of UWSP and Rosholt.

Logan will graduate from UWSP with a degree in health promotion and wellness.

He's got an internship this summer and hopes it will lead to a career in the safety field.

Logan threw for the men's track and field team all four years at Point, and received the NCAA DIII All-Academic Award in 2019, and UWSP's Men's Most Dedicated Team Award in 2020.

He hopes to be a throwing coach someday.

Aubrey graduated from Rosholt High School.

Like her brother, she also threw for the track and field team. She played volleyball as well, and lettered in both sports.

In school, she shined.

She's graduating with highest honor and has been a member of the National Honor Society.

She's also been president of her class all four years, and was a part of clubs like FFA.

Aubrey is following in her brother's footsteps, heading to UWSP this fall, where she'll major in communication and public relations.

Congrats to both of you and good luck in the future.