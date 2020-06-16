SeniorSendoff: Elise Johnson, Newman Catholic

Congratulations to Elise Johnson of Newman Catholic High School.

Elise was a part of the Newman volleyball team that made four trips to the state tournament. The 2016 team won a state championship.

She lettered for them and also for the girls soccer team.

In school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president this past year.

She was a member of the pep club and Key club all four years, and was a Newman Catholic Ambassador for three years.

Elise also loves to volunteer, especially at the St. Matt's Lenten Soup Supper on Wednesdays during Lent.

She's headed to the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota in the fall, where she'll be majoring in biology and nutrition, and also playing for their volleyball team,

She wants to enter PA school after she gets her degree.

Congrats on a great four years and best of luck in the fall.