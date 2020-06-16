Rec Sporting League’s Taking a Swing at Things

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Recreational sporting leagues are picking back up - including bowling at Dale's Weston Lanes.



Volleyball, bowling and corn-hole leagues have all started seasons this month, but with large gatherings being of great concern, many businesses faced tough decisions.



After working with the health department, they've decided to reopen both indoor and outdoor leagues, but participation has had its ups and down .

"We did lose a few teams due to a few things they're doing for work and stuff like that. A lot of them said we'll be back next year, don't forget to send us stuff for that but we had a great turnout Thursday with 22 teams."



They've been working with their staff to figure out the best and safest way to continue to let teams participate.



Dale's says they have been learning as they go, but their members have been a big help getting through COVID difficulties.