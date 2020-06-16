Price County residents protest COVID-19 ordinance

Price Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of residents are protesting to stop an ordinance from passing that would allow the county to pick and choose which business would stay open, all while elected officials were in a closed meeting

Businesses in Price County are still trying to pick back up after staying closed for almost two months. Now, residents say elected officials at the County level are trying to take it into their own hands to deem which businesses can stay open.

“If you are going to make an ordinance that is going to affect people’s livelihood we should do it in an open forum,” said Bernie Luedtke.

The proposed ordinance would give the local health officer specific authority during a public health emergency, including forbidding public gatherings and fining people for not abiding authority. But many protestors were not happy with the concept.

“The ordinance they are trying to pass doesn’t allow for any recourse for the businesses,” said Joe France. “It starts with a county nurse trying to make a decision, and we have to trust she won’t be bias in that decision, and then it goes to county board.”

At the meeting, only a handful of people were chosen to speak on the public’s behalf. Many protestors still listened in on the call from outside the courthouse but were put on mute.

“I feel like we are betrayed a little bit because we cannot speak,” said Jaime Adomaitis.

Many of the downtown businesses in Phillips were still closed, and protestors are worried that if county officials have it their way, those business will remain closed.

Price county has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Board did agree to table the discussion, andd they say they will review it again in six months. Until then, businesses can resume as normal.

WAOW did reach out to County leaders for their take on the ordinance but have not heard back.