Police and Fire Commission to create new task force

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Police and Fire Commission is working to create a new task force to review law enforcement policies.

The commission met Tuesday to discuss how they were going to improve their own policies in the wake of George Floyd's death, and the subsequent calls for change by community across the nation.

Commissioner Michael Loy said the goal is to eliminate bias and increase transparency.

"Any organization just needs to look at the opportunity to reinvent itself as the community changes and their preferences with how they want to interact with that organization," Loy said.

The task force will consist of a few members of the commission and law enforcement officials, as well as several members of the community.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said the key is involving people of diverse backgrounds.

"One thing I think we’ve missed in our community is providing people opportunities to speak about their experience and to provide people in decision making roles the opportunity to listen to those experiences," Bliven said.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said she's working on a charter for the group. She said it likely won't be ready until July, and must be approved by the full city council.