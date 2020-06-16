No injuries reported after logging truck crash in Lincoln Co.

SCHELY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The driver of a logging truck escaped with only a cut above one of his eyes after an accident Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County.

The logging truck was heading west on County Road C when according to the the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office the driver says a white pickup drifted into the eastbound lane.

The driver of the logging truck says he moved to avoid a collision and believes he was sideswiped.

If you have any information about the accident you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272