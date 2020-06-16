Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

Lincoln Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of two separate phone scams Monday.

A citizen contacted the Sheriff's Office after a receiving a call from a party that claimed to be the Lincoln County Police Department asking for money for training. The caller appears as an Athens phone number 715-257-3061]), but Google recognizes the number as a Robocaller.

The Sheriff's Office is not calling citizens asking for financial assistance, and if such a call is received, disregard and hang up.

Another citizen reported a text scam from a "text now" number: 715-877-5924. The scammer identified themselves as a member of a local club in which the target victim is a secretary of. They asked the target victim to purchase three $400 Walmart gift cards for board members as a "kind gesture." The target victim was told to text the card numbers and security codes back to the scammer once purchased.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to be wary of unsolicited calls that request for money, and that scammers are constantly trying new tactics to steal from unsuspecting victims.