 Skip to Content

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in Merrill burglary

12:00 pm News, Top Stories, Wisconsin News
trail cam merrill burglary
Image courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. This trail camera image near the cabin property captures the profile of a female suspect carrying items from the home.

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance while investigating a burglary from a seasonal cabin in Merrill.

The Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post Tuesday, with details on the crime.

The cabin is off of State Rd 17, and investigators believe someone entered it around May 21, 2020. The suspects likely stayed in the cabin, using household items inside before stealing bottles of liquor and a blue ray player. The suspects also damaged the inside of the cabin with a BB gun.

A trail camera near the property captured an image of a female suspect carrying items from the home.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with details on the burglary to contact them through one of the following methods:

  • Call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: 715-536-6272
  • Contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers by phone: 716-536-3726
  • Using the p3tips app or website.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Deputies are looking for your help as they investigate a burglary in the Town of Merrill. Investigators believe someone...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - WI on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content