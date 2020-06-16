Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in Merrill burglary

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance while investigating a burglary from a seasonal cabin in Merrill.

The Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post Tuesday, with details on the crime.

The cabin is off of State Rd 17, and investigators believe someone entered it around May 21, 2020. The suspects likely stayed in the cabin, using household items inside before stealing bottles of liquor and a blue ray player. The suspects also damaged the inside of the cabin with a BB gun.

A trail camera near the property captured an image of a female suspect carrying items from the home.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with details on the burglary to contact them through one of the following methods:

Call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: 715-536-6272

Contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers by phone: 716-536-3726

Using the p3tips app or website.

Read the full Facebook post below.