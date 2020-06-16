Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa welcomes hundreds back to the casino

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa reopened early Tuesday morning.

Long lines of eager gamers waited for an average of 45 minutes to get in. Customers were required to socially distance outside as they waited for someone to exit, to fulfill the 200 person capacity.

Not only new social distancing requirements on the outside to get in and indoors, but the casino has implemented several new safety measures.

"All the guests and employees use hand sanitizer as they enter the door," Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Executive Director James Webster said. "We take their temperature to make sure they’re below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Masks are also required to be worn by casino employees and customers at all times indoors. The casino is also smoke free.

“We are 100% smoke free," Ho-Chunk Nekoosa Gaming Director of Marketing Erica Totzke said. "It’s pretty hard to smoke if you have a mask on.”

The casino expected to bring in around 700 customers throughout the duration of the 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. opening day.

“We’ve turned on every third machine to ensure we have a six foot distancing in the casino,” Webster added.

Food and beverage services are not available at this time, but customers are allowed to bring in their own items. Casino staff are asking that any drinks brought in are non-alcoholic.

Table games are also unavailable at this time, but will be worked back in soon during phasing periods with food and beverage services.

The Nekoosa location is the second of six Ho-Chunk locations to reopen; the first being Madison. The remaining four locations will be reopening soon

Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa plans to continue to work closely with the health department, their task force, and other health officials to ensure safety measures are properly executed to allow for a fun, safer environment.